Egyptian Prez Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to arrive on Jan 24, to attend RD celebrations as Chief Guest

AMN / New Delhi

India and Egypt are expected to sign around half-a-dozen Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in areas ranging from agriculture to digital during Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s visit to the country.

The Egyptian President will be the Chief Guest for Republic Day and a military contingent from Egypt will take part in the celebrations. El-Sisi is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on the 24th of January. On the 25th of January, the Egyptian President will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a press statement will be made by the two leaders.

The visiting President will also meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and attend a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. He will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Egyptian President is also expected to interact with the Indian business community during his visit. A commemorative stamp marking 75 years of diplomatic ties between India and Egypt will be released during his visit. This will be the first time that the President of Egypt will be the Chief Guest at India’s Republic Day.