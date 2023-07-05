इंडियन आवाज़     05 Jul 2023 11:20:22      انڈین آواز
Egypt, Turkey upgrade diplomatic relations by announcing new ambassadors after a decade

AMN

Egypt and Turkey upgraded their diplomatic relations by announcing new ambassadors for the first time in a decade.
 
In a joint statement, Ankara and Cairo said, the decision aims to re-establish normal relations between the two countries. The statement said, it also reflects their joint determination to work on strengthening their bilateral ties.
 
According to media reports, Mr Amr Elhamamy will become Egypt’s ambassador in Ankara, while Turkey nominated Salih Mutlu Sen to become its ambassador in Cairo.
 
The diplomatic relationship severely deteriorated in July 2013 when then army general Abdel Fattah el-Sissi led the military ouster of elected, president Mohammed Morsi following mass protests against his divisive one-year rule in Egypt.
 
Turkey had supported Morsi and his Muslim Brotherhood group, which Cairo classifies as a terrorist group. Egypt then expelled the Turkish ambassador and downgraded diplomatic ties to the level of charge d’affaires.

