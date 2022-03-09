Efforts underway to evacuate some 18,000 people from Kyiv: President Zelenskyy

AMN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that efforts were underway to evacuate some 18,000 people from the capital Kyiv and embattled towns near it.

He said that the efforts are part of broader evacuation attempts by multiple humanitarian corridors within Ukraine, and warned Russian forces against violating cease-fire promises.

Asking for foreign air support today, Zelenskyy said that Western powers have sent military equipment and beefed up forces on Ukraine’s eastern flank, but have been wary of providing air support and getting drawn into a direct war with Russia.