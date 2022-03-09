FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Mar 2022 12:44:05      انڈین آواز

Efforts underway to evacuate some 18,000 people from Kyiv: President Zelenskyy

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that efforts were underway to evacuate some 18,000 people from the capital Kyiv and embattled towns near it.

He said that the efforts are part of broader evacuation attempts by multiple humanitarian corridors within Ukraine, and warned Russian forces against violating cease-fire promises.

Asking for foreign air support today, Zelenskyy said that Western powers have sent military equipment and beefed up forces on Ukraine’s eastern flank, but have been wary of providing air support and getting drawn into a direct war with Russia.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

4 Indian girls in finals of Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi Mahi Siwach and Palak Zambre alongside two more junior girls  chalked out dramatic  vic ...

Axar Patel all set to join squad for 2nd Cricket Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India all-rounder Axar Patel is all set to join the squad for the second Cricket Test against Sri Lanka beginn ...

Mary Kom opts out of World Championships and Asian Games to make way for young boxer

Harpal Singh Bedi Champion pugilist MC Mary Kom on Sunday announced her decision to opt out of the World Bo ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI India's Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alliance Air Avi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart