Efforts are necessary to reduce road accidents: Gadkari

AMN ? WEB DESK

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said efforts by all are necessary to reduce road accidents by 50 percent before the end of 2025. Participating in telethon and outreach campaign “Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan” during the Road Safety week he said a law will soon be brought in the country to determine the working hours of truck drivers.

During the event actor Amitabh Bachchan, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru and many other stakeholders discussed the key issues related to road safety.

Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) is committed to reduction in road fatalities and injuries and has undertaken multiple initiatives across all 4Es of Road Safety by Engineering, Enforcement, Education and Emergency Care.

This year, Ministry observed the Road Safety Week (RSW) from 11th to 17th January 2023, under “Swachhata Pakhwada”, to propagate the cause of Safer Roads for all.