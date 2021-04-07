Educationist, journalist Dr. Fatma Zakaria passes away

WEB DESK

Well-known educationist, journalist and Chairman of Aurangabad’s prestigious educational institution Maulana Azad Campus Dr. Fatma Zakaria passed away yesterday. She was 85. She breathed her last at a Private hospital in Aurangabad (Maharashtra).

She is survived by four children – Tasneem Zakaria, an art historian, Manzoor Zakaria, Arshad Zakaria who is with a US-based global hedge fund and renowned US-based journalist Fareed Zakaria, who is the former Editor of Newsweek magazine and ex-Editor at large with Time magazine, and currently hosting the ‘Fareed Zakaria GPS’ show on CNN.

Condolences started pouring in soon after the news of her death spread.

Fatma was the editor of the Mumbai Times, and later the Sunday editor of The Times of India. Zakaria was also the editor of the Taj magazine of the Taj Hotels.

She was conferred with Padamshree for her excellent contribution in education and educational reforms.

She was the wife of former minister and founder of Azad College campus, Late Mr. Rafiq Zakaria and Mother of Internationally acclaimed journalist Fareed Zakaria.

Rafiq Zakaria established The Maulana Azad Education Trust in the historic city of Aurangabad Maharashtra India. It was his Assembly Constituency from which he got elected quite a few times and served as a Minister in the State cabinet. Fatima transformed those educational institutions in Aurangabad to such an extent that they can be compared with the best centers of learning in Asia.