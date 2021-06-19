Govt not in favour of banning any social media platform
Kim Jong-un acknowledges ‘tense’ food situation in North Korea
Defence Minister dedicates 12 road projects of BRO to the nation..
China seeking to control bodies like WHO and Interpol: UK parliament panel
Education Ministry releases guidelines for parent participation in home-based learning

The Union Education Ministry has released guidelines for parent participation in home-based learning during school closure and beyond.

These guidelines emphasize on the need to create a safe, engaging and a positive learning environment.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that home is the first school and parents are the first teachers.

He said, in this new normal of the pandemic, parents’ role is pivotal for children’s growth and learning.

He said, these guidelines aim to provide information about participation and engagement with children during the school closure.

These guidelines provide many simple tips for parents and others to facilitate children in Home based learning.

These suggestive activities are in accordance with the various stages of school education as per National Education Policy.

Guidelines lay emphasis on improving children’s learning by monitoring and addressing their learning gaps.

It has been advised to schools to involve parents by providing information and ideas on helping students at home with homework and other curriculum-related activities.

