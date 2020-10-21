Education Minister Pokriyal calls upon student to adopt rural children & provide them education

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokriyal has called upon every student to adopt rural children and provide them education so that the country will progress further in the years to come.

The Minister was inaugurating the Golden Jubilee building of the Chemical Engineering department, National Institute of Technology, NIT, Trichy, Tamil Nadu by video conferencing today.

Mr. Pokriyal appreciated the efforts taken by NIT Trichy under the Unnat Bharat scheme of the Central government and specially mentioned NIT’s efforts to help government school students to write JEE confidently.

The new Golden Jubilee building has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 7.65 crores which has 13 research laboratories with networking facility and two cutting edge analytical labs.

President of the Board of Governers of NIT Trichy, Dr Bhaskar Bhat and Director Dr Mini Shsji Thomas have also attended the function.