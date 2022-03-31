FreeCurrencyRates.com

Education Minister launches over one lakh internship opportunities for youth

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has launched over one lakh internship opportunities for the youth. The students can access these opportunities on the All India Council For Technical Education’s (AICTE) portal. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Pradhan said that the opportunities will open up doors for students to get an understanding of how a particular industry works.

He said, there should be an aim to provide 100 million internship opportunities in the next three years for boosting the employability of youth. Calling the step a welcome beginning, Education Minister said that the industry should aim to provide internship opportunities to all. The Minister encouraged the industry to diversify the internship opportunities. He said the New Education Policy emphasises linking industry with academic institutions to make youth future-ready.

