Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launches new BS course at IIT Madras

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that all the recommendations of the New Education Policy had flexibility whether it was job-oriented courses or entrepreneurship-oriented or credit framework type of educational courses.

Launching the four Year Bachelor Science Degree in Electronic Systems at IIT Madras yesterday, he said that multiple entry and exits have been allowed and also affordability in the Indian higher education system with quality and accessibility are present in this BS in Electronic systems.

The Minister said that the key objective of the programme is to meet the significant and growing demand for skilled graduates in the electronics and embedded manufacturing sector in India.