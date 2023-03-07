इंडियन आवाज़     07 Mar 2023 07:53:01      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launches new BS course at IIT Madras

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that all the recommendations of the New Education Policy had flexibility whether it was job-oriented courses or entrepreneurship-oriented or credit framework type of educational courses.

Launching the four Year Bachelor Science Degree in Electronic Systems at IIT Madras yesterday, he said that multiple entry and exits have been allowed and also affordability in the Indian higher education system with quality and accessibility are present in this BS in Electronic systems.

The Minister said that the key objective of the programme is to meet the significant and growing demand for skilled graduates in the electronics and embedded manufacturing sector in India.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

امریکی وزیر تجارت، جینا ریمنڈو 10-7 مارچ کے درمیان نئی دہلی کا دورہ کریں گی

AMN کامرس اور صنعت، امور صارفین، خوراک اور عوامی تقسیم اور ٹ ...

ہندوستان کے پاس ایک جدید اور اسمارٹ بجلی کی ترسیل کا نظام ہوگا

حکومت نے ٹاسک فورس کی رپورٹ تسلیم کرلی اے ایم این ہندوس ...

’’ہندوستان کو عالمی معیشت کا روشن مقام کہا جا رہا ہے‘‘: وزیر اعظم مودی

وزیر اعظم نے ‘ترقی کے مواقع پیدا کرنے کے لیے مالیاتی خدمات ک ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

NBDSA pulls up TV channels, asks to remove 7 programmes having communal proposition

NBDSA orders TV news channels to remove 7 programmes that violated ethics code; Slaps ₹25,000 fine on News18 ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart