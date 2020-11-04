Editors Guild of India expresses shock & distress over Arnab Goswami’s arrest

AMN

The Editors Guild of India has expressed shock and distress over the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Arnab Goswami by Police in Mumbai today morning. The Guild condemned the sudden arrest and called upon the government to refrain from abuse of power against the journalist.

The press body, with Seema Mustafa as the President and Sanjay Kapoor as General Secretary, has also urged the State Government to treat the journalist fairly.