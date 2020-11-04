‘Forcible Occupation’: India Slams Pakistan’s Decision to Grant Provisional Provincial Status to Gilgit-Baltistan
Editors Guild of India expresses shock & distress over Arnab Goswami’s arrest

AMN

The Editors Guild of India has expressed shock and distress over the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Arnab Goswami by Police in Mumbai today morning. The Guild condemned the sudden arrest and called upon the government to refrain from abuse of power against the journalist.

The press body, with Seema Mustafa as the President and Sanjay Kapoor as General Secretary, has also urged the State Government to treat the journalist fairly.

Police have arrested Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer.
 
A police official said, a team of Alibaug Police picked up Goswami from his residence.
 
In 2018, an architect and his mother committed suicide over alleged non-payment of dues by Goswami’s Republic TV, the official said.
 
In May this year, State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced that a re-investigation has been ordered on a fresh complaint by Adnya Naik, daughter of the architect Anvay Naik.
 
Mr Deshmukh said, Adnya alleged that the Alibaug Police had not investigated the case which she claimed drove her father and grandmother to suicide in May 2018.

