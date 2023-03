AMN

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case tomorrow. Ms Kavitha is also the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

This came a day after the ED had arrested Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandran Pillai in connection with alleged irregularities and corruption in the same case.

Pillai allegedly worked as a frontman for Ms Kavitha at a company.