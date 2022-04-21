ED submits charge sheet against Nawab Malik in money laundering case

AMN

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday submitted an over 5,000-page charge sheet against Maharashtra Minority Development Minister Nawab Malik in an alleged money laundering case linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

ED lawyers said, the charge sheet was submitted in the Special PMLA court’s registry. They said, the Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases will take cognizance of the charge sheet after verification of the documents.

Malik, a senior leader of Nationalist Congress Party, was arrested on 23rd of February in the case and is currently in judicial custody.

The ED’s case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim and his aides under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.