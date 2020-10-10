Nobel Peace Prize 2020 goes to World Food Programme
I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups
TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police
NIA files charge-sheet against eight people in Bhima Koregaon case
President, PM, other political leaders pay last respects to Ram Vilas Paswan
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Oct 2020 06:26:10      انڈین آواز

ED Rejects UP Police Narrative on Hathras case, Says No Link of Bhim Army and PFI

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The agency also rubbished claims of Rs 100 crore of alleged foreign funding to incite violence through the Hathras Dalit gangrape case, being recovered.

WEB DESK

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that it found no links between Chandrashekhar Azaad-led Bhim Army and the Popular Front of India(PFI). The agency also rubbished claims that Rs 100 crore of alleged foreign funding to incite violence through the Hathras case had been recovered, reports NEWS18.

The development has put UP Police claims under question, who have repeatedly alleged an “international plot” to “defame” the state government and “instigate riot along caste lines”.

The PFI is a controversial Kerala-based organisation that has earlier often been accused of involvement in various terror activities. The body has also been accused of inciting tensions during the anti-CAA protests. UP DGP Brij Lal had recently claimed that Bhim Army and other outfits were attempting to mislead the family of Hathras victim.

After the alleged gangrape and death of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras, various social and political bodies, including citizens had put pressure on the UP government for a fair trial and justice. UP Police have been heavily criticised for ‘cremating’ the body of the victim late at night without her family present.

After repeated attempts by various political parties including the Congress, and Bhim Army to meet the victim’s family members faced administrative hurdles, there was a shift in Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s strategy. He started afresh on October 4th with a sensational charge that behind the demonstrations and campaigns was a sinister design to defame his government and provoke riots in the state.

The Hathras Police lodged an FIR against “unknown” persons for alleged attempt to trigger caste-based conflict and invoked serious charges, including sedition, officials had informed on October 5.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Archers confident of regaining momentum after returning to practice

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace archers Atanu Das, Deepika Kumari and coach Majhi Sawaiyan along with oth ...

Golf: PGTI to conduct five events this year, season to be extended to 2021

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi After a hiatus of seven months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the TATA Steel P ...

Installing hockey-pitches in small towns will popularize sport at grass root level: Mandeep Mor

Happy my town has a new International-standard turf, says Drag-flicker Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi ...

خبرنامہ

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

زائد العمری کے باعث ٹرمپ میں کورونا کی علامات شدید ہوسکتی ہیں، رپورٹ

ویب ڈیسک معروف امریکی جریدے ٹائم نے اپنی رپورٹ میں میڈیکل ما ...

ایران میں کورونا کے باعث اسکول، مساجد دوبارہ بند

ویب ڈیسک ایران کے دارالحکومت تہران میں کورونا وائرس کے کیسز ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!