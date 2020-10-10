ED Rejects UP Police Narrative on Hathras case, Says No Link of Bhim Army and PFI

The agency also rubbished claims of Rs 100 crore of alleged foreign funding to incite violence through the Hathras Dalit gangrape case, being recovered.

WEB DESK

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that it found no links between Chandrashekhar Azaad-led Bhim Army and the Popular Front of India(PFI). The agency also rubbished claims that Rs 100 crore of alleged foreign funding to incite violence through the Hathras case had been recovered, reports NEWS18.

The development has put UP Police claims under question, who have repeatedly alleged an “international plot” to “defame” the state government and “instigate riot along caste lines”.

The PFI is a controversial Kerala-based organisation that has earlier often been accused of involvement in various terror activities. The body has also been accused of inciting tensions during the anti-CAA protests. UP DGP Brij Lal had recently claimed that Bhim Army and other outfits were attempting to mislead the family of Hathras victim.

After the alleged gangrape and death of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras, various social and political bodies, including citizens had put pressure on the UP government for a fair trial and justice. UP Police have been heavily criticised for ‘cremating’ the body of the victim late at night without her family present.

After repeated attempts by various political parties including the Congress, and Bhim Army to meet the victim’s family members faced administrative hurdles, there was a shift in Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s strategy. He started afresh on October 4th with a sensational charge that behind the demonstrations and campaigns was a sinister design to defame his government and provoke riots in the state.

The Hathras Police lodged an FIR against “unknown” persons for alleged attempt to trigger caste-based conflict and invoked serious charges, including sedition, officials had informed on October 5.