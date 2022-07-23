FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jul 2022 05:01:49      انڈین آواز

ED recovers Rs 20 crore from residential premises of TMC Minister Partha Chaterjee’s aide

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Enforcement Directorate has conducted raids on the residential premises of Arpita Mukherjee, a close associate of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, and seized cash amounting to approximately 20 crore rupees in connection with an alleged teacher recruitment scam in the state.

In a statement, ED said, the said amount is suspected to be proceeds of crime of the said SSC scam. Apart from this, the probe agency also raided the premises of Minister of State for Education Paresh C Adhikary and ex-president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education Manik Bhattacharya and others. The search teams took the help of bank officials for counting cash through machines. More than 20 mobile phones have also been seized during the raids at the premises of Arpita. The others who were raided include PK Bandopadhyay, OSD to Partha Chatterjee when he was the state education minister earlier, and his then personal secretary Sukanta Acharjee. A number of incriminating documents, records, details of dubious companies, electronic devices, foreign currency and gold have been recovered from the premises of persons linked to the scam.

The ED’s money-laundering case stems from an FIR by the CBI, which was first directed by the Calcutta High Court to investigate the alleged scam in the recruitment of Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ staff, assistant teachers of classes 11 and primary teachers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Seher Atwal wins 10th leg of Hero WPGT with birdie on final hole

By Harpal Singh Bedi Keeping her nerves at crucial moments, Seher Atwal fired a birdie on the 18th to win h ...

Chess Olympiad Stamp unveiled 

Harpal Singh Bedi  To mark the 'World Chess Day' Wednesday the official stamp of the 44th Chess Olympiad ...

Seher takes sole lead in second round of 10th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Seher Atwal, carded 2-under 70 to edge past overnight co-leader Neha Tripathi (71) in the ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart