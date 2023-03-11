इंडियन आवाज़     11 Mar 2023 02:20:21      انڈین آواز
ED raids residence of former Maha Vikas Aghadi Minister & NCP leader Hasan Mushrif

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the residence of former Maha Vikas Aghadi Minister and NCP leader Hasan Mushrif this morning, March 11. ED officials entered Mushrif’s residence at Kagal in Kolhapur district around 7 this morning. This action is taken for the second time in the last one and a half months. Hasan Mushrif is being investigated by the ED in the case of alleged misappropriation of 40 crores rupees from the Sar Senapati Santaji Ghorpade factory.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High court yesterday ordered an inquiry into how BJP leader Kirit Somaiya obtained a copy of an Order passed by a Magistrate in a case where former Maharashtra Minister Hasan Mushrif is among the accused.

A Division Bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Sharmila Deshmukh said, it is a “serious matter” to find out how somebody who is not a party to the proceedings got a judicial order copy without applying for a certified copy. The HC was hearing a plea filed by Mushrif, a Nationalist Congress Party leader, seeking the quashing of a First Information Report registered against him in Kolhapur for alleged cheating. Mr. Somaiya had levelled corruption allegations against Mushrif.

