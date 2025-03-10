Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

ED raids residence of ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s son over ₹2,000 crore liquor scam

Mar 10, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at 14 locations in the Durg district of Chhattisgarh in relation to the liquor scam in the state. The search operation is underway under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, of 2002. Residents of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, including the residence of his son and close associates, are being searched. ED has gathered that the son of the former Chief Minister is also a recipient of proceeds of crime generated from the liquor scam. The scam is related to the total proceeds of crime of over two thousand crore rupees siphoned off through various schemes.

