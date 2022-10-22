ED raids at 5 premises in Bengaluru in connection with Chinese Loan App Case

AMN / WEB DESK

Enforcement Directorate, ED has carried out searches at five premises in Bengaluru city, in an ongoing investigation relating to the Chinese Loan App Case.

ED said that the case is based on eighteen FIRs registered by Cyber Crime Police Station in Bengaluru City against numerous entities and persons in connection with their involvement in extortion and harassment of the public who had availed loans through the apps.

ED highlighted that an amount of 78 Crore rupees has been seized in merchant IDs and bank accounts of Chinese persons-controlled entities. It added, a total 95 crore rupees were seized in the case so far.