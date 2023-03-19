ED provisionally attached assets worth over 5 crore in case related to illegal mining

AMN

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth over five crore rupees in a case related to illegal mining. The assets attached are in the form of six immovable properties owned by the accused persons. ED initiated an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on the basis of an FIR registered by the Special Investigation Team, Karnataka Lokayukta, Bengaluru against the accused. The case pertains to the trading of illegally mined iron ore by various traders. During the investigation, it has been noticed that iron ore have been illegally mined, transported and traded without valid permits which caused loss to the exchequer.