इंडियन आवाज़     19 Mar 2023 08:01:00      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

ED provisionally attached assets worth over 5 crore in case related to illegal mining

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth over five crore rupees in a case related to illegal mining. The assets attached are in the form of six immovable properties owned by the accused persons. ED initiated an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on the basis of an FIR registered by the Special Investigation Team, Karnataka Lokayukta, Bengaluru against the accused. The case pertains to the trading of illegally mined iron ore by various traders. During the investigation, it has been noticed that iron ore have been illegally mined, transported and traded without valid permits which caused loss to the exchequer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart