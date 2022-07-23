FreeCurrencyRates.com

ED issues fresh summons to Sonia Gandhi for questioning on July 26

Staff Reporter

Enforcement Directorate has issued a fresh summons to Congress President Sonia Gandhi to join the probe in the National Herald case on July 26 in place of July 25. Earlier, Mrs Gandhi was summoned on July 25. On Thursday, the ED had questioned Sonia Gandhi for over two hours in an alleged money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. The case pertains to alleged financial irregularities in Young Indian Private Limited, which was promoted by the Congress party and which owns the National Herald newspaper.

Her son and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was quizzed for five days in this case earlier. Rahul and Sonia Gandhi are being probed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in this case. The ED has registered the case after a Delhi court took cognizance of an Income Tax department probe against Young Indian, based on a private criminal complaint filed by Subramanian Swamy in 2013. The income Tax department, which had been investigating the National Herald case since 2016, had filed a charge sheet alleging financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and majority shareholders of Young Indian with each having a 38 per cent stake in the company.

