ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) India under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) for irregularities in foreign funding.

Quoting sources AIR reports that the agency has also called for documents and the recording of statements of some company executives under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The probe is looking at purported foreign direct investment (FDI) violations by the company.

Income-Tax (IT) department had earlier searched BBC office premises in Delhi and Mumbai in February this year for suspected tax-avoidance.

