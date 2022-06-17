ED conducts raids in money laundering case against Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain

AMN

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at multiple locations in the national capital region in connection with a money laundering case against Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain and his associates.

ED had arrested Satyendra Jain last month in an alleged money laundering case.

The investigation by ED has revealed that the companies beneficially owned and controlled by Jain received accommodation entries to the tune of 4.81 crore rupees from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through Hawala route.

These amounts were utilized for direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loan taken for purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi.