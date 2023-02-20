इंडियन आवाज़     20 Feb 2023 05:35:03      انڈین آواز
ED conducts raids at premises of several Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh

The Enforcement Directorate, ED, has carried out searches at the premises of several Congress leaders, including two congress MLAs, in connection with the probe into the alleged multi-crore coal levy scam in Chhattisgarh.

Reports said ED sleuths carried out searches at various places, including at the premises of Bhilai MLA Devendra Yadav, Bilaigarh MLA, Chandradev Prasad Rai, state Congress treasurer, chairmen of state-owned corporations, state Congress spokesman and others this morning.

The raids come at a time when the 85th Congress plenary is scheduled to begin in Raipur from February 24.

Reacting to the ED action, Congress said it would stage a protest in front of the Enforcement office later in the day in protest against the actions targeting the opposition party’s government.

