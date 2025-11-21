The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹1,400 Crore Linked to Reliance ADA Group Bank Fraud Case

Nov 21, 2025

AMN

A Special Task Force of Enforcement Directorate has attached multiple buildings in Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City and Millenium Business Park in Navi Mumbai, as well as plots of land and buildings in Pune, Chennai, and Bhubaneswar, worth around 14 hundred Crore rupees. In a statement, the agency said that the attachments have been made in connection with bank fraud cases of Reliance Anil Ambani Group under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. With this, the total attachment in the cases now stands at 8thousand 997 Crore rupees, so far.

ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹1,400 Crore Linked to Reliance ADA Group Bank Fraud Case

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ AMN

Finance Minister Sitharaman Meets Trade Unions Ahead of Budget 2026-27

Nov 21, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Dr Jaishankar Meets Afghan Commerce Minister in New Delhi

Nov 20, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Nov 20: सेंसेक्स–निफ्टी में तेज़ी जारी; 52-सप्ताह के उच्च स्तर पर बंद

Nov 20, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ AMN

Finance Minister Sitharaman Meets Trade Unions Ahead of Budget 2026-27

21 November 2025 12:06 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹1,400 Crore Linked to Reliance ADA Group Bank Fraud Case

21 November 2025 12:03 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Supreme Court Rules No Timelines for Governors on Bills

21 November 2025 12:01 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Dr Jaishankar Meets Afghan Commerce Minister in New Delhi

20 November 2025 11:59 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments