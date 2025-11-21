ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹1,400 Crore Linked to Reliance ADA Group Bank Fraud Case

AMN

A Special Task Force of Enforcement Directorate has attached multiple buildings in Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City and Millenium Business Park in Navi Mumbai, as well as plots of land and buildings in Pune, Chennai, and Bhubaneswar, worth around 14 hundred Crore rupees. In a statement, the agency said that the attachments have been made in connection with bank fraud cases of Reliance Anil Ambani Group under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. With this, the total attachment in the cases now stands at 8thousand 997 Crore rupees, so far.