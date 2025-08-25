ED Attaches ₹13 Crore Properties in Chhangur Baba Money Laundering Case

Inder Vashisth

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached 13 immovable properties worth ₹13.02 crore in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh in connection with the high-profile Chhangur Baba money laundering case. The assets, located in Utraula, were allegedly acquired in the name of Nitu Navin Rohra, wife of Dubai-based businessman Navin Rohra.

According to ED’s Lucknow Zonal Office, the investigation was launched following an FIR filed by ATS Lucknow under multiple sections of the IPC. The FIR alleged a large-scale conspiracy involving unlawful religious conversions, foreign funding, and activities that posed a potential threat to national security.

Authorities claim that Chhangur Baba and his associates operated from the Chand Auliya Dargah in Balrampur, where they frequently organized gatherings attended by both Indian and foreign nationals. He is accused of inducing and coercing vulnerable groups, particularly Scheduled Castes and economically weaker Hindus, into religious conversion.

The ED probe revealed that Baba and Navin Rohra conspired to channel funds through United Marine FZE, Rohra’s Dubai-based company. Nearly ₹21.08 crore was allegedly routed into India via NRE/NRO accounts of Navin Rohra, later invested in real estate in his wife’s name.

The agency has already arrested Chhangur Baba (July 28, 2025) and Navin Rohra (August 4, 2025), both of whom remain in judicial custody.

The attached properties are part of what investigators describe as a well-structured financial network designed to launder foreign funds for illegal activities. The ED has stated that further investigation is ongoing to trace additional assets and unearth the full scope of the conspiracy.