AMN

The Enforcement Directorate, ED has arrested four more accused in the illegal coal levy scam of Chhattisgarh. The ED has attached proceeds of crime worth over Rs 152 crore and has filed a Prosecution Complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The agency said, recently searches were conducted in Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Pune in this regard.

The accused persons were produced before the PMLA Special Court in Raipur. They have been sent to ED Custody till 30th January.