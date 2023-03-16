ED again questions BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi Liquor Policy case

FILE PIC

The Enforcement Directorate(ED) today will again question BRS leader K Kavitha in the Delhi Liquor Policy case. She will appear before the agency around 11 AM. She is allegedly accused of money laundering which is also related to the Delhi liquor policy scam.



Mrs. Kavita appealed for an immediate hearing by filing a petition in the Supreme Court against the ED inquiry yesterday, which the court accepted for hearing on March 24, but could not get relief from the questioning. Earlier, on 11th March, she was questioned for hours by ED in the money laundering case.