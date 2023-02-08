इंडियन आवाज़     08 Feb 2023 02:12:33      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Economic Crisis: Sri Lankan Govt to close project offices and management

Leave a comment
Published On: By

File Pic

Sri Lankan Government is considering closing down or suspending the operations of certain project offices and project management units of large-scale development projects.

Cabinet spokesman and Minister Dr. Bandula Gunawardena told the media today, that a proposal in this regard was presented by President Ranil Wickremesinghe taking into account Sri Lanka’s economic crisis.

Dr. Gunawardena said that these offices are operating with specialists and consultants recruited for high salaries. He added that the country is in a situation where so many project offices cannot be operated due to the economic crisis.

Last year a committee examined the necessity of such offices and recommended closing down 55 offices and suspending the operations of 32 offices.

Cabinet Spokesman said that many ministers pointed out that efforts are being made to run these offices efficiently. He further said that in view of the assertions made by the minister, the President ordered them to hold discussions with the Finance Ministry to identify which offices can be closed down and which can be operated.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

آل انڈیا مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ کی مجلس عاملہ کے اجلاس میں متعدد تجاویز منظور کی گئیں

لکھنؤ، ۵؍ فروری ۲۰۲۳ءدارالعلوم ندوۃ العلماء لکھنؤمیں آل انڈ ...

ترکی میں 7 اعشاریہ 8 شدت کا زلزلہ آنے سے 500 سے زیادہ افراد کی ہلاک

ترکی کے جنوبی حصے میں آج سات اعشاریہ آٹھ شدت کا شدید زلزلہ آن ...

پاکستان کے سابق صدر جنرل (ر) پرویز مشرف انتقال کرگئے

پاکستان کے سابق صدرِ پاکستان جنرل (ر) پرویز مشرف طویل علالت ک ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Journalist Siddiqui Kappan Released From Jail After 28 Months

NEW DELHI / Lucknow: Journalist from Kerala Siddique Kappan released from Lucknow jail Thursday after bein ...

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan & US reaffirms commitment to advance free & open Indo-Pacific

The Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment ...

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

@Powered By: Logicsart