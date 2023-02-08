Economic Crisis: Sri Lankan Govt to close project offices and management

File Pic

Sri Lankan Government is considering closing down or suspending the operations of certain project offices and project management units of large-scale development projects.

Cabinet spokesman and Minister Dr. Bandula Gunawardena told the media today, that a proposal in this regard was presented by President Ranil Wickremesinghe taking into account Sri Lanka’s economic crisis.

Dr. Gunawardena said that these offices are operating with specialists and consultants recruited for high salaries. He added that the country is in a situation where so many project offices cannot be operated due to the economic crisis.

Last year a committee examined the necessity of such offices and recommended closing down 55 offices and suspending the operations of 32 offices.

Cabinet Spokesman said that many ministers pointed out that efforts are being made to run these offices efficiently. He further said that in view of the assertions made by the minister, the President ordered them to hold discussions with the Finance Ministry to identify which offices can be closed down and which can be operated.