Eco-friendly Ganesh idol made using 17 thousand coconuts in Hyderabad

Published On: By

AMN

In Hyderabad, an eco-friendly Ganesh idol has been made using about 17 thousand coconuts, as part of the Ganesh Chaturdhi celebrations. The Coconut Ganesha idol has become a source of attraction for the people in the lower tank bund region in Hyderabad.

The 10-day long Ganesh Chaturdhi celebrations are underway with pomp in Hyderabad and people thronging to have a glimpse of lord Ganesh idols which are in different hues and sizes in various pandals specially set up in the nook and corner of the city.

