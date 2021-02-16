ECI team reviews poll preparedness in Assam

Election to the 126-member state assembly is due in March-April
AMN / Guwahati
A team of officials of the Election Commission of India, headed by Director General Dharmendra Sharma, visited Assam to review the preparedness for the forthcoming assembly elections in the state.
Sharma was accompanied by ECI’s Senior Principal Secretary Narendra N Butolia and Secretary Ajoy Kumar Verma, an official release said on Tuesday.
The team reviewed the follow-up action taken after the chief election commissioner’s visit to the state from January 18 to 20.
It assessed the progress made on the provision of Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) at polling stations, creation of auxiliary polling stations and targetted Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities, especially for low voter turnout polling stations.
The team also focussed on facilitating voting of People with Disabilities and elderly persons above the age of 80 years by maintaining COVID-19 protocol.