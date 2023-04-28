ECI orders appointment of dedicated AEROs for all 90 Assembly constituencies of J&K

AMN

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered appointment of dedicated Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) for all the 90 Assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir. Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls is underway in the UT and May 6 is the last date for claims and objections. Final electoral rolls will be published on May 27. Our Jammu Correspondent reports that the Election Commission of India has appointed officers of the Government of J&K as Assistant Electoral Registration Officers to assist the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) of the Assembly constituency.

As per the order of the ECI, the Block Development Officers (BDO), Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs), Project Officers, Deputy Registrars, Assistant Regional Transport Officers (ARTOs), Anti-Encroachment Officers, Assistant Directors, District Panchayat Officers, District Social Welfare Officers, District Mining Officers etc have been designated as AEROs of 90 Assembly constituencies.

The Union Territory of J&K was granted 90-seat Assembly in the J&K Reorganization Act 2019, after erstwhile State was bifurcated into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Among 90 Assembly constituencies, nine have been reserved for Scheduled Tribes and seven for Scheduled Castes.