ECI orders a special summary revision of electoral rolls in Jammu & Kashmir

AMN

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a special summary revision of electoral rolls in Jammu & Kashmir, the second such exercise after the completion of the delimitation process in the Union Territory.

Our Jammu Correspondent reports that in a communiqué to Chief Electoral Officers of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, the ECI has conveyed to them its decision of holding a special summary revision of electoral rolls with reference to April 1, 2023 as the qualifying date. The exercise would start on April 5 with the publication of draft electoral rolls and culminate on May 10 with the publication of the final electoral rolls.