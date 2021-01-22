Fire at Serum Institute claims 5 lives, Vaccine unit safe
US: Biden signs executive order repealing Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’
Government says consumption of well cooked chicken and eggs safe for humans
Prime Minister says Startups are playing crucial role in making India self reliant
PM doesn’t respect farmers, wants to tire out those protesting against agri laws: Rahul
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Jan 2021 10:39:49      انڈین آواز

EC will take steps to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections in WB; CEC Sunil Arora

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has said that the Commission will be taking every step to ensure free, fair, peaceful and ethical elections in West Bengal. On the concluding day of its three-day visit, the full team of the ECI told reporters today that green police and civic volunteers cannot be used for conducting elections. After declaring the poll schedule, no political parties will be allowed to hold motor-bike rallies.

The CEC said, adequate Central forces will be deployed in the state on proper time. He asked all the poll-related officials and workers to act without fear and mentioned that the Commission will be keeping an eye on whether any step is being taken against them.

Earlier in the day, the full bench met with the higher officials of the State Administration including Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police and the Police Commissioner of Kolkata to review poll-preparedness.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Indian Junior beat Chile Senior Women’s Team 3-2

AMN / HSB / Santiago (Chile) Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team made a fine comeback from a goal down to d ...

Golf Women; Teenaged Hitaashee snatches lead from sister Jahanvi, in 2nd leg of Hero WPGT

Chennai Hitaashee Bakshi played a flawless two-under 70 to grab sole lead at the end of the second round of ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!