EC will take steps to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections in WB; CEC Sunil Arora

AMN

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has said that the Commission will be taking every step to ensure free, fair, peaceful and ethical elections in West Bengal. On the concluding day of its three-day visit, the full team of the ECI told reporters today that green police and civic volunteers cannot be used for conducting elections. After declaring the poll schedule, no political parties will be allowed to hold motor-bike rallies.

The CEC said, adequate Central forces will be deployed in the state on proper time. He asked all the poll-related officials and workers to act without fear and mentioned that the Commission will be keeping an eye on whether any step is being taken against them.

Earlier in the day, the full bench met with the higher officials of the State Administration including Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police and the Police Commissioner of Kolkata to review poll-preparedness.