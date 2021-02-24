EC to hold meeting with Revenue Secretary, officials of CBDT, CBIC and FIU

WEB DESK
Election Commission has called a meeting of the Revenue Secretary, officials of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs and Financial Intelligence Unit on 2nd of next month.
The meeting has been called to develop a strategy to combat the pernicious effects of suspicious and illicit cash, liquor, psychotropic substances and freebies meant for inducements in forthcoming assembly elections. The assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. The meeting will be held at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi.