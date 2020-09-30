EC team in Bihar to review preparedness for assembly elections

Staff Reporter / Patna

The full Election Commission team led by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora arrived here on Tuesday to review preparedness for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The team is on a three day tour to the state. The Chief Election Commissioner is accompanied by Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar. Soon after arrival at Patna, the Chief Election Commissioner held a review meeting with Bihar Chief Electoral Officer and nodal officers.

Today, the Election Commission team will hold meeting with representatives of different political parties. The team will also hold a review meeting in Patna with DMs and SPs of 26 districts.

On Thursday the EC team will go to Gaya where a review meeting with DMs and SPs of 12 districts will be held. Before returning to Delhi on 1st October the Chief Election Commissioner will hold review meeting with the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Director General of police.