EC revises norms concerning star campaigners for elections

WEB DESK

The Election Commission has revised the norms concerning star campaigners for all ongoing and future elections during the period of pandemic COVID-19. It has been done to ensure the conduct of free, fair, peaceful, transparent, ethical and safe elections during COVID-19,

In the revised norms, the Commission said the maximum limit on the number of star campaigners for recognized National and State political parties will be 30 in place of 40 and for unrecognized registered political parties it will be 15 in place of 20.

It said, the period of submission of the list of star campaigners is extended from 7 days to 10 days from the date of notification.

Political parties, which have already submitted list of star campaigners will resubmit a revised list within the stipulated period.

It said, request for permission for the campaigning by star campaigners are to be submitted to the district election authorities at least 48 hours before the start of campaign so that all necessary safety measures are put in place well in time.

The Election Commission has asked the Chief Electoral Officer of all the States and Union Territories to give wide publicity through media and inform all National, State and other registered political parties. These revised norms will come into effect immediately.