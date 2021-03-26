EC makes all preparations for first phase of polling in Assam and West Bengal

AMN / WEB DESK

Election Commission has completed all the necessary preparations for the First Phase polling in Assam and West Bengal, tomorrow March 27.

In Assam, 264 candidates are in fray for the 47 Assembly Constituencies that will go to polls on Saturday, while 191 candidates will be vying for the 30 seats during the first phase.

The Election Commission has decided to use Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) along with Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at every Polling Station, with a view to enhance the transparency and credibility of the election process, as VVPAT allows the voter to verify his/her vote. The arrangements have already been made to ensure availability of adequate number of EVMs and VVPATs for the smooth conduct of elections.

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the Election Commission has decided to allow maximum 1,000 electors in a Polling Station instead of earlier stipulation of 1,500 electors. Option of Postal Ballot facility has been extended to the electors who are COVID- 19 positive or suspect as certified by competent authority and are in home or institutional quarantine along with those marked as Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and above the age of 80 years.

It will be ensured that every Polling Station is equipped with Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) like drinking water, waiting shed, toilet with water facility, adequate arrangements for lighting, ramp of appropriate gradient for the Persons with Disabilities. The special facilities will include mandatory sanitization of Polling Station, thermal checking of voters at entry point either by polling staff or paramedical staff or an Asha worker. If temperature is above the set norms of the Health Ministry at first reading, then it will be checked twice and if it remains at the same level, then the elector will be provided with a token and asked to come for voting at the last hour of poll. At the last hour of poll, such electors will be facilitated for voting, strictly following COVID-19 related preventive measures. The poll timing has been extended by one hour in all Assembly Constituencies except in the areas affected by Left-Wing Extremism.