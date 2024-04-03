EC Launches Myth Vs Reality Register to Combat Misinformation in General Elections 2024

Staff Reporter

Election Commission has launched Myth Vs Reality register to combat the spread of misinformation in General Elections 2024. The poll body in a release said that this platform can be used to verify information, prevent the spread of misinformation, debunk myths, and stay informed about key issues during the General Elections. This register provides already busted election related fake information, probable myths circulating around on social media platforms, FAQs on important topics and reference material under different sections for all stakeholders. The register will be updated on a regular basis. It is accessible to the public through the Election Commission’s official website.