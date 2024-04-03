FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Apr 2024 01:32:01      انڈین آواز

EC Launches Myth Vs Reality Register to Combat Misinformation in General Elections 2024

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Election Commission has launched Myth Vs Reality register to combat the spread of misinformation in General Elections 2024. The poll body in a release said that this platform can be used to verify information, prevent the spread of misinformation, debunk myths, and stay informed about key issues during the General Elections. This register provides already busted election related fake information, probable myths circulating around on social media platforms, FAQs on important topics and reference material under different sections for all stakeholders. The register will be updated on a regular basis. It is accessible to the public through the Election Commission’s official website.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean couples to have ba ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

Navneet Kumar Sehgal Takes Charge As New Prasar Bharati Chairman

Former IAS officer Navneet Kumar Sehgal today took charge as new Prasar Bharati Chairman. Mr. Sehgal is a 1988 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart