NITI Aayog to launch Online Dispute Resolution handbook
ICCR Foundation Day celebrated at Indian Embassy in Seoul
No plan to stop train services in country: Railway Board Chairman
Bihar: Schools, colleges, coaching centres to remain closed, Shops to shut down after 7 PM
इंडियन आवाज़     10 Apr 2021 05:33:15      انڈین آواز

EC asks political parties to observe Covid guidelines during election campaigns

AMN / NEW DELHI

Election Commission has asked political parties to observe COVID-19 guidelines in all seriousness saying in cases of breach, it will not hesitate in banning public meetings and rallies of the defaulting leaders.

The Commission has taken a serious view of the laxity in maintaining norms, particularly not wearing masks and not keeping social distance by political leaders on stage in the ongoing elections.

In a letter to leaders of all national and state political parties, the Commission said the instances of election campaigns came to its notice where norms of social distancing, wearing masks and others have flouted. The poll panel said, by doing so the political parties and candidates are exposing themselves as well as the public to the grave danger of infection.

It added that political leaders, campaigners and candidates are expected to be torchbearers for the campaign against COVID-19 and they should not only follow the guidelines but also exhort people attending elections events to follow COVID protocols.

Reiterating its earlier guidelines, the Commission has sought cooperation from the political parties and candidates for the strictest observance of COVID protocols. It has urged the leaders to demonstrate by personal examples and nudge all supporters at the beginning of the rallies and meetings to wear masks, use sanitisers and also put in place crowd control measures.

خبرنامہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

