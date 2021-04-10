EC asks political parties to observe Covid guidelines during election campaigns

AMN / NEW DELH

Election Commission has asked political parties to observe COVID-19 guidelines in all seriousness saying in cases of breach, it will not hesitate in banning public meetings and rallies of the defaulting leaders.

The Commission has taken a serious view of the laxity in maintaining norms, particularly not wearing masks and not keeping social distance by political leaders on stage in the ongoing elections.

In a letter to leaders of all national and state political parties, the Commission said the instances of election campaigns came to its notice where norms of social distancing, wearing masks and others have flouted. The poll panel said, by doing so the political parties and candidates are exposing themselves as well as the public to the grave danger of infection.

It added that political leaders, campaigners and candidates are expected to be torchbearers for the campaign against COVID-19 and they should not only follow the guidelines but also exhort people attending elections events to follow COVID protocols.

Reiterating its earlier guidelines, the Commission has sought cooperation from the political parties and candidates for the strictest observance of COVID protocols. It has urged the leaders to demonstrate by personal examples and nudge all supporters at the beginning of the rallies and meetings to wear masks, use sanitisers and also put in place crowd control measures.