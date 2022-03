Election Commission has announced polls to 13 Rajya Sabha seats in six states on 31st March. The states are Assam, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Tripura and Nagaland.

The notification in this regard will be issued on 14th of this month. The Commission said, out of the five seats to be filled from Punjab, three are to be filled by holding one election and other two through another election as these seats belong to two different biennial cycles.