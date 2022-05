AMN

The Election Commission has announced poll schedule for the Bye-Election to one Rajya Sabha seat from the State of Odisha.

The Bye-Election to this seat was necessitated following the resignation of Rajya Sabha Member Subhash Chandra Singh. The Commission said that notification for the election will be issued on 26th of May and the last date for submission of nominations will be 2nd of June. Polling will be held on 13th of June and counting of votes will be taken up on the same day.