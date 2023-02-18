इंडियन आवाज़     18 Feb 2023 01:14:40      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

EC allots Shiv Sena name and party symbol to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led faction

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Election Commission has allotted the party name Shiv Sena and its party symbol of bow and arrow to the Eknath Shinde faction.

The Commission decided that the party name Shiv Sena and its party symbol of bow and arrow will be retained by the Eknath Shinde faction. In a 78-page order, the commission said, Mr Shinde was supported by MLAs with 76 per cent of the party’s winning votes in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Last year, the Election Commission had frozen the Shiv Sena’s bow and arrow symbol and gave different names and symbols to the two factions. The Shinde faction was given the name Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena with two swords and shields as the party symbol while the Uddhav faction was given the name ShivSena – Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and torch (Mashaal) as its symbol.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Aero India 2023: DRDO to display wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies

@DRDO_India The 14th Aero India event will be held in Bengaluru between 13th and 17th of this month. The e ...

ISRO successfully launches second developmental flight of SSLV-D2 from Sriharikota

@isro The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the second developmental fli ...

@Powered By: Logicsart