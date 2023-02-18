EC allots Shiv Sena name and party symbol to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led faction

AMN

The Election Commission has allotted the party name Shiv Sena and its party symbol of bow and arrow to the Eknath Shinde faction.

The Commission decided that the party name Shiv Sena and its party symbol of bow and arrow will be retained by the Eknath Shinde faction. In a 78-page order, the commission said, Mr Shinde was supported by MLAs with 76 per cent of the party’s winning votes in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Last year, the Election Commission had frozen the Shiv Sena’s bow and arrow symbol and gave different names and symbols to the two factions. The Shinde faction was given the name Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena with two swords and shields as the party symbol while the Uddhav faction was given the name ShivSena – Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and torch (Mashaal) as its symbol.