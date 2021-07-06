Under fire over activist Stan Swamy’s death, govt says ‘detention was in accordance with law’
eBooks of select Parliamentary speeches of outstanding MPs released

Media should highlight positive aspects of developments in the country – Dr M Veerappa Moily

By T N Ashok

Two eBooks of select  speeches of  former MPs Dr S K Karventhan and S S Ramasubbu,  were released by former MOS Home Hansraj Ahir and former Karnataka Chief Minister Dr Veerappa Moily at a virtual event organized by the Prime Point Foundation to mark their 21st Anniversary.

 Arjun Ram Meghwal, MoS Parliamentary Affairs was also present. Dr S K Kharventhan and S S Ramasubbu were the outstanding Parliamentarians and recipients of Sansad Ratna Awards of 14th and 15th Lok Sabha respectively. 

Dr Veerappa Moily appealed to Media and MPs  to  highlight the positive aspects of developments in the country that made people feel secure and safe. In  this context, he said the Prime Point Foundation was doing yeoman service by recognizing the good work done by MPs and awarding them the Sansad Ratna awards for their good performance in Parliament,

 Dr Moily appreciated the work of both MPs Karventhan and Ramasubbu,  who had done great work for their constituencies and the e books would serve as role models for the young generation of MPs and political science students.

Mr Hansraj Ahir, while releasing the ebook containing the speeches of Dr Kharventhan , said the foundation had done great work by bringing out and highlighting the works of MPs in the House.  He said that Parliament provided ample opportunities for any MP to raise the constituency issues and get them resolved. 

Arjun Ram Meghwal, in whose presence these ebooks were released suggested that Prime Point Foundation can bring out a volume containing the select speeches of 75 great leaders from the first Lok Sabha till the current one, by 15th August 2022,  to mark the celebration of 75th Independence Day. 

K. Srinivasan, Founder Chairman of Prime Point Foundation agreed to the suggestion of Arjun Ram Meghwal and also said that they would bring out 8 ebooks containing the select Parliamentary speeches of Anandrao Adsul (Shiv Sena), Hansraj Ahir (BJP), Arjun Ram Meghwal (BJP), Bhartruhari Mahtab (BJD), Shrirang Appa Barne (Shiv Sena), Supriya Sule (NCP), Dr Veerappa Moily (Cong) and N K Premachandran (RSP) next month on the Independence Day.  All these 8 Parliamentarians are Sansad Ratna Awardees for their outstanding performance.

Sansad Ratna Awards are presented to top performing Parliamentarians every year after the Budget Session, based on the performance data provided by PRS India and Lok Sabha Secretariat. The Award was instituted on the suggestion given by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who himself launched the first Award event in May 2010.  Till 2021, 75 Awards have been presented. The awardees are selected by a Jury committee of eminent Parliamentarians through a transparent process.

The Jury Committee for the current 17th Lok Sabha is headed by Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal (MoS, Parliamentary Affairs) with Shri N K Premachandran (Kerala) and Shri Shrirang Appa Barne (Maharashtra) as members.  The Jury Committee Members themselves are the outstanding Parliamentarians and Sansad Ratna Awardees.

Sansad Ratna Awards and Next Gen Political Leaders are the initiatives of Prime Point Foundation to honour the outstanding Parliamentarians and also to develop future political leader.

