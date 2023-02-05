Eastern Nagaland Peoples Organisation withdraws decision to boycott elections

AMN

Home Minister Amit Shah has said, it is heartening that in an expression of trust in the Modi Government, the Eastern Nagaland Peoples Organisation, ENPO, in Nagaland has withdrawn its call to boycott the Assembly elections. He said the decision will help in keeping the ongoing process of peace and development unhindered.

In a series of tweets today, Mr Shah said that he was grateful for their positive gesture reaffirming ENPO’s commitment to the democratic process. He said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made untiring efforts to assure the people of Northeast India that the Government is with them and the ENPO’s move is an approval of these endeavours.

Earlier, on the subsequent assurance given by the Union Home Minister to ENPO officials on the 2nd of February, the ENPO had withdrawn the decision to boycott the upcoming Assembly election in demand for a separate Statehood.