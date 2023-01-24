Eastern Nagaland Legislators Union decides to participate in upcoming Nagaland assembly polls

AMN

Eastern Nagaland Legislators Union (ENLU), a forum of legislators from the state’s eastern districts, has decided to participate in the forthcoming Nagaland assembly polls. The decision to contest the assembly elections was taken at an emergency meeting of ENLU held on Sunday, January 22.

The decision comes in the wake of the resolutions from the different tribal bodies of Eastern Nagaland not to participate in the upcoming election in support of Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation’s demand for a separate state of Frontier Nagaland. The Nagaland will go to polls to elect a new assembly on the 27th of February.