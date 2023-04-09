इंडियन आवाज़     09 Apr 2023 04:51:20      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Easter being celebrated in different parts of India; Prez, VP and PM greet people

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Easter is celebrated on the Sunday after Good Friday by all Christian communities across the world, to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ after he was buried after his crucifixion.

AMN / WEB DESK

The nation is observing the auspicious festival of Easter today. On the occasion President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed their wishes to the citizens living in India and abroad. In her message, the President said, this festival of happiness is a symbol of love and compassion. President Murmu said, Jesus Christ gave the message of love and forgiveness by sacrificing his life for truth and justice. She said Jesus Christ’s life is an ideal example of compassion and sacrifice. The President asked everyone to spread love and harmony in society by adopting the values of the Lord Jesus Christ and taking a pledge for contributing to the development of the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Easter. In a message, the Prime Minister said,  this special occasion deepens the spirit of harmony in our society. He said, it inspires people to serve society and help empower the downtrodden. Mr. Modi remarked that we remember the pious thoughts of Lord Christ on this day.

The Vice President said that the solemn occasion of Easter commemorates the resurrection of Lord Christ. Mr Dhankhar said, it is a reminder of the transformative power of love, compassion and forgiveness.

In a message, the Prime Minister said,  this special occasion deepens the spirit of harmony in our society. He said, it inspires people to serve society and help empower the downtrodden. Mr. Modi remarked that we remember the pious thoughts of Lord Christ on this day.

Easter is celebrated on the Sunday after Good Friday by all Christian communities across the world, to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ after he was buried after his crucifixion. According to the Bible, Jesus was crucified on Good Friday, and three days later, he rose from the dead on Easter Sunday. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

امریکہ :ججوں کے متضاد فیصلے کی وجہ سے اسقاطِ حمل ٹیبلٹ کی دستیابی غیر یقینی

اے ایم این / ویب ڈیسک —امریکہ میں اسقاطِ حمل کے لیے دوا کے است ...

صحت سب کے لیے، عالمی ادارہ صحت کی 75 ویں سالگرہ-#WHO

7اپریل آج صحت کا عالمی دن ہے اور اس موقع پر اقوام متحدہ کا عا ...

 دنیا بھر میں ہر چھ میں سے ایک فرد بانجھ پن کا شکار ہے: WHO

اقوام متحدہ کے عالمی ادارہ صحت (ڈبلیو ایچ او) نے ایک نئی اہم ر ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

Supreme Court revokes ban on Malayalam news channel Media One

AMN / WEB DESK The Supreme Court today April 5 directed the renewal of broadcast permission to Media One ch ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart