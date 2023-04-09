Easter being celebrated in different parts of India; Prez, VP and PM greet people

Easter is celebrated on the Sunday after Good Friday by all Christian communities across the world, to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ after he was buried after his crucifixion.

AMN / WEB DESK

The nation is observing the auspicious festival of Easter today. On the occasion President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed their wishes to the citizens living in India and abroad. In her message, the President said, this festival of happiness is a symbol of love and compassion. President Murmu said, Jesus Christ gave the message of love and forgiveness by sacrificing his life for truth and justice. She said Jesus Christ’s life is an ideal example of compassion and sacrifice. The President asked everyone to spread love and harmony in society by adopting the values of the Lord Jesus Christ and taking a pledge for contributing to the development of the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Easter. In a message, the Prime Minister said, this special occasion deepens the spirit of harmony in our society. He said, it inspires people to serve society and help empower the downtrodden. Mr. Modi remarked that we remember the pious thoughts of Lord Christ on this day.

The Vice President said that the solemn occasion of Easter commemorates the resurrection of Lord Christ. Mr Dhankhar said, it is a reminder of the transformative power of love, compassion and forgiveness.

In a message, the Prime Minister said, this special occasion deepens the spirit of harmony in our society. He said, it inspires people to serve society and help empower the downtrodden. Mr. Modi remarked that we remember the pious thoughts of Lord Christ on this day.

Easter is celebrated on the Sunday after Good Friday by all Christian communities across the world, to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ after he was buried after his crucifixion. According to the Bible, Jesus was crucified on Good Friday, and three days later, he rose from the dead on Easter Sunday.