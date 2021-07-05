Ease in COVID-19 restrictions in several states with caution to follow COVID protocol

AMN

The Delhi government has allowed reopening of stadium and sports complexes without spectators from today in the city. In its order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, DDMA said the standard operating procedure, guidelines and compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour will be strictly followed while opening the stadium and sports complexes.

Banquets, marriage halls and hotels were allowed to host weddings with an attendance of 50 guests only. AIR correspondent reports that the new order will be effective till the 12th of this month.

Haryana government has extended the Covid-19 lockdown in the state for another week till July 12, with some more relaxations. The relaxations in opening of shops, malls, restaurants, religious places, corporate offices, gatherings in weddings, funerals, and open spaces will continue as usual.

All shops are allowed to open from 9 am to 8 pm, malls from 10 am to 8 pm, and restaurants and bars, including those in hotels and malls, from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity. Swimming pools and spas will, however, continue to remain closed. Institute of Chartered Accountants has been permitted to conduct Chartered Accountant Examinations from 5th of July and 20th of July.

In Karnataka, the new guidelines lifting weekend curfew, opening up malls and religious places and allowing public transport to commute with full seating capacity comes into force from today.

After the announcement of lockdown relaxation by the Chief Minister on Saturday, measures are being taken to enforce Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has deputed Marshalls across Bengaluru to impose penalty on those violating the Covid protocol.

In Goa, State Level Curfew is extended till 7AM, on 12 July 2021. Shops are allowed to operate from 7 am to 6 PM. Saloon and outdoor sports complex, stadiums are also allowed to open. The curfew was imposed in Goa to control spread of Covid 19 pandemic.

The curfew in Goa was imposed on May 9, later State Government gradually relaxed curfew restrictions every week. Now, the Government has allowed bars and restaurants to operate from 7 am to 9 pm, but with 50 per cent capacity. In the meanwhile, with 164 new Covid cases, positivity rate fell to 3.6 per cent yesterday. Efforts are on to curb Covid 19 at all fronts.

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the UT administration yesterday lifted weekend curfew and reopened paid public parks in 13 districts, including seven from Kashmir division and six from Jammu division following significant decline in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Daily night curfew between 8pm to 7am will continue across the Union Territory. There will be no weekend lockdown in 13 districts including Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur in Jammu region and Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama and Shopian in Kashmir valley.

The order said that concerned District Magistrates shall issue orders under CrPC to this effect. As per the order, restaurants and bars can open for in-dining at 50 per cent of its total capacity only for customers who are vaccinated or have negative COVID test result of 48 hours.