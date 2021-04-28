6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Assam, no loss of lives reported

AMN

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hit Assam on Wednesday morning. No major damages have been reported due to the tremor in the state. The CEO of the state Disaster Management Authority G D Tripathi said that no casualty has been reported so far due to the earthquake but few persons sustained injuries.

He said that several apartments, hotels and buildings developed cracks. Electricity and gas supply facilities have been disrupted in some places. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and assured all possible help.