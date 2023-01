File Pic

Tremors were felt in the border district of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand this morning at 8:50 AM. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake measured 3.8 on the Richter Scale.

The Centre of the earthquake was near the Ram Ganga river in the Pithoragarh district itself, 10 Kms below the ground level. There is, however, no news of any kind of loss from the affected area so far.