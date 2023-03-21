Earthquake: Several parts of India, Pakistan, Afghanistan experience strong tremor

AMN / WEB DESK

Several parts of India, Pakistan, Afghanistan experiences strong tremor around 10: 18 PM IST. An earthquake’s magnitude 6.6 with epicentre in Afghanistan’s Jurm jolted several parts of India, Pakistan and Afghanistan. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The tremors erupted at a depth of 187.6 km, it noted.

Strong Earthquake tremors were felt in New Delhi, Punjab and other parts of North India on Tuesday around 10:17 pm with its epicentre 90 km from Kalafgan in Afghanistan. The tremors, which lasted for nearly a minute, were felt across northern India in states like Uttarakhand, J&K, Delhi, and UP.

Parts of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China and Kyrgyzstan also felt strong tremors

In Pakistan shocks were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Nowshera, Multan, Swat, Shangla and other places.

TV footage showed citizens out on the streets from their homes and buildings after the quake shocks were felt.

The earthquake in Indian subcontinent has struck over a month after a series of earthquakes devastated Turkey and Syria, leading to at least 56,000 death and around 2 million persons being displaced. The Turkish government also estimates that around 298,000 residential buildings in the country have been destroyed, and has pegged the cost of infrastructural repair at $104 billion.