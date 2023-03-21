इंडियन आवाज़     21 Mar 2023 11:48:31      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Earthquake: Several parts of India, Pakistan, Afghanistan experience strong tremor

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Several parts of India, Pakistan, Afghanistan experiences strong tremor around 10: 18 PM IST. An earthquake’s magnitude 6.6 with epicentre in Afghanistan’s Jurm jolted several parts of India, Pakistan and Afghanistan. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The tremors erupted at a depth of 187.6 km, it noted.

Strong Earthquake tremors were felt in New Delhi, Punjab and other parts of North India on Tuesday around 10:17 pm with its epicentre 90 km from Kalafgan in Afghanistan. The tremors, which lasted for nearly a minute, were felt across northern India in states like Uttarakhand, J&K, Delhi, and UP. 

Parts of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China and Kyrgyzstan also felt strong tremors

In Pakistan shocks were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Nowshera, Multan, Swat, Shangla and other places.

TV footage showed citizens out on the streets from their homes and buildings after the quake shocks were felt.

The earthquake in Indian subcontinent has struck over a month after a series of earthquakes devastated Turkey and Syria, leading to at least 56,000 death and around 2 million persons being displaced. The Turkish government also estimates that around 298,000 residential buildings in the country have been destroyed, and has pegged the cost of infrastructural repair at $104 billion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

’زندگی کو لاحق خطرات، رہائش گاہ پر حملے کی جامع تحقیقات کی جائے‘ عمران خان کا چیف جسٹس کو خط

پاکستان تحریک انصاف (پی ٹی آئی) چیئرمین عمران خان نے اسلام آب ...

ٹکنالوجی۔۔نئی تحقیق؛نئے پروڈکٹ

فیس بک کا ٹوئٹر جیسا روپ فیس بک کی مالک کمپنی ’میٹا‘ نے تصد ...

معاشی سست روی کارکنوں کو ’غیر معیاری‘ کام کرنے پر مجبور کر سکتی ہے

اس سال اچھی اور بہتر اجرتوں والی نوکریاں ڈھونڈنا مشکل ہو سکت ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart