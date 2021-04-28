Earthquake jolts Dhaka, other parts of Bangladesh

AMN/ WEB DESK

An earthquake measuring 6.0 in magnitude jolted Dhaka and several other parts of Bangladesh on Wednesday morning. According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, earthquake located in Dhekiajuli in Assam was recorded at 8.21 a.m.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 397 km North- North East of Dhaka. The earthquake was categorised as Strong by the Met Department. The earthquake was felt at several places like Sylhet, Mymensingh, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat and Nilphamari close to the epicentre. However, no report of damage to property or damage to life has been reported as yet from Bangladesh.